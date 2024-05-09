MLS rumors: Reus to St. Louis, Griezmann to Miami, Copetti to Rosario
- Marco Reus in talks with St. Louis City
- Antoine Griezmann linked with Inter Miami
- Enzo Copetti set to join Rosario Central
MLS rumors: Marco Reus to St. Louis City
Since it was announced that Marco Reus would be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, there has been a lot of speculation that he could be heading to MLS. Now a possible destination for him has been named.
The Athletic has reported that, "St. Louis City have had preliminary conversations with free-agent-to-be Marco Reus... The process, though, is very early and the 34-year-old is considering a wide range of options as to where to continue his career."
This week Reus helped Dortmund defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Champions League. Reus' last game with the Black and Yellow will be the Final of the competition against Real Madrid on June 1.
Reus would be a huge signing for St. Louis but they will know it will be a challenge to keep the injury prone player fit.
Antoine Griezmann to Inter Miami
Antoine Griezmann has been rumored to be coming to MLS for some time now. The Atletico Madrid forward even posted a subtle hint about him joining the league on his Instagram account -- where a picture of him had some MLS merchandise in the foreground.
Alonso El Inca has revealed that Inter Miami could be his next destination. However, the Herons already have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba -- so it might be better for MLS if he is to join a different team.
Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central
Enzo Copetti only joined Charlotte FC from Racing Club last year. However, he is already set to return to Argentina.
According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Copetti will join Rosario Central on a long-term contract in the coming days. In total for Charlotte, Copetti has scored seven goals with three assists in 35 MLS games.