MLS rumors: Marsch to Canada, Giroud to LAFC, Hudson to Ireland
- Jesse Marsch is in contention to become the coach for Team Canada
- Striker Olivier Giroud signs with Los Angeles FC
- Anthony Hudson interviews with Ireland
MLS rumors: Jesse Marsch to Canada
Jesse Marsch who coached in Canada with the MLS side Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) has been linked with the Canadian national team job. However, a former Manchester United manager could also be in the running for the role.
The Evening Standard has reported that, "Canada’s national team have contacted Jesse Marsch and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about leading the national team into the 2026 World Cup."
Marsch has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds United last year. He has since been working in the media on CBS Sports' Call It What You Want podcast. Before Gregg Berhalter was rehired, Marsch was linked with the USMNT head coach role. If he was to take over the Canadian national team then it could damage his chances of coaching the United States.
Olivier Giroud signs for LAFC
This move has been rumored for a while but it has now come to fruition. Fabrizio Romano posted on X this week: "Giroud signs contracts as new LAFC player, ready for MLS new chapter after verbal agreement reached in March! Contract until December 2025 set to be sealed in the next hours. Giroud will leave AC Milan as free agent."
Giroud is 37-years-old but he still has a very good record this season with AC Milan. In 30 Serie A games he has still managed 13 goals.
Anthony Hudson interviews with Ireland
Former Colorado Rapids head coach Anthony Hudson — who was also interim manager for the USMNT — could return to international coaching with the Republic of Ireland.
Graeme Bailey posted on X, "Understand that the Republic of Ireland have interviewed former United States coach Anthony Hudson as they step up their search for a new boss."
Since leaving the USMNT, Hudson has been in charge of Al-Markhiya in Qatar. He has also coached Bahrain and New Zealand so has a wealth of experience in international soccer.