MLS rumors: Marsch to Birmingham, Mihailovic to Portland, Duran to Milan
- Jesse Marsch could replace Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City
- Djordje Mihailovic could join the Portland Timbers
- Former Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran linked with AC Milan
MLS rumors: Jesse Marsch to Birmingham City
Former D.C. United player and head coach Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham City. His replacement with Blues could be ex-Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) and New York Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch.
Sky Sports has reported that "the club (Birmingham) are considering a number of managers including Jesse Marsch."
Rooney's time with Birmingham did not go to plan as he lasted just 15 games and saw a side that was sixth in the Championship drop down to 20th in the division. Many supporters questioned why Rooney got the job in the first place after he failed to get D.C United into the MLS playoffs.
Birmingham's American owners, which include NFL great Tom Brady, has done a lot of great work at the club. However, the sacking of John Eustace and hiring of Rooney was a ridiculous decision.
Marsch has been out of work since he departed Leeds United last year. He wants to coach back in the Premier League but Birmingham right now need someone to stop them dropping down to League One.
Djordje Mihailovic could join the Portland Timbers
Djordje Mihailovic currently plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. The forward who used to play for CF Montreal and the Chicago Fire is set to return to MLS.
Tom Bogert posted on X: "MLS almost definitely next destination for USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic as a departure from AZ Alkmaar is imminent. No deal done yet with a ton of teams interested, strongest of which includes: Portland Timbers, Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire and more."
Mihailovic has scored just twice in 36 games in all competitions for AZ and it is a shame that his time in Europe is to be cut short. Returning to MLS is a step backwards but it could reignite his career.
Jhon Duran linked with AC Milan
Jhon Duran who joined Aston Villa from the Chicago Fire last summer has two goals in 12 Premier League games this season. However, the Colombian has been surprisingly linked with a move to AC Milan.
According to Sky Sports, "AC Milan are admirers of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and considering a move for him this month."