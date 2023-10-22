MLS rumors: Martinez to leave Miami, Kamara to play on, new deal for Sartini
Today's MLS rumors include Josef Martinez being set to leave Inter Miami. Kei Kamara wants to continue playing and Vanni Sartini has signed a new contract with the Vancouvar Whitecaps.
MLS rumors: Josef Martinez to leave Inter Miami
Josef Martinez scored seven goals in 27 MLS games for Inter Miami this season. However, his time at the club is up, with a big-name player waiting in the wings to replace him.
Tom Bogert has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that, "Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino says Josef Martinez will not remain with the club next season. Miami has a contract option on Martinez. I'm expecting Luis Suarez to arrive this winter, which made it obvious Martinez would depart."
Suarez is set to leave Gremio at the end of this season and has been heavily linked with being reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Miami.
Kei Kamara to play on
Kei Kamara's contract is up at the Chicago Fire at the end of this year. After making a substitute appearace against New York City FC he told Alex Calabrese, “I’m gonna play another season in MLS, I’m not done yet… I think this was my last game for the club.”
The forward may be 39 now but he has played 414 MLS games scoring 143 goals for ten different teams. His experience will be valuable to any side in the divsion.
New contract for Vanni Sartini
After leading the Vancouvar Whitecaps into MLS playoffs for the second time, Vanni Sartini has signed a new contract with the Canadian side.
Speaking to the club's official website, Sartini said, "The team has developed and grown a lot over the last two seasons, and I am convinced we are trending towards even more great achievements and special nights. Andiamo!”