MLS rumors: McGuire to Warsaw, Navas to Miami, Davies to stay
- Legia Warsaw interested in Duncan McGuire
- Keylor Navas linked with Inter Miami
- Alphonso Davies could stay with Bayern Munich
MLS rumors: Duncan McGuire to Legia Warsaw
Duncan McGuire came close to joining Blackburn Rovers last January and the Championship side are still keen on signing him. However, the Orlando City forward could now have options when it comes to going to Europe.
Tom Bogert posted on X, "Legia Warsaw another team to make interest known for Orlando’s Duncan McGuire... Clubs in England considering too. Heating up now with Euro seasons ending, but early in process. No new offers to Orlando."
McGuire has scored five goals in 11 MLS games this year. Warsaw is in interesting proposition but the Ekstraklasa is a division that is probably on par with MLS. It would be better for McGuire to go to a side in the English Championship which is arguably the sixth best league in the World.
Keylor Navas to Inter Miami
Keylor Navas will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires this summer and he has already been linked with a move to MLS.
Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has not dismissed speculation that he could join the Herons. Martino was quoted on GOAL saying, "There will be several names that will pop up. At this moment we have a couple of months until the window opens, we're not thinking about that right now."
Alphonso Davies to stay with Bayern Munich
Alphonso Davies has a new head coach with Canada in Jesse Marsch but he may not have a new club as he could end up staying with Bayern Munich.
COPE has revealed that Real Madrid's "interest in Alphonso Davies has cooled, at least for 2024/2025. The Canadian could arrive on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 when his contract with Bayern Munich ends."
Davies has played 28 times in the Bundesliga this season where he has scored once and made six assists.