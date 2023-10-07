MLS rumors: Messi to Barcelona, Rooney to Birmingham, Neville to New England
Today's MLS rumors include Lionel Messi being linked with a move back to Barcelona. Wayne Rooney could be the next Birmingham City manager and Phil Neville is in contention to be the next head coach of the New England Revolution.
MLS Rumors: Lionel Messi to Barcelona
When Lionel Messi has been fit for Inter Miami, he has still shown that he can perform to a very high level. The Argentine has scored 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions for the Herons.
Sport has reported, "that if Inter Miami, the current club of the Rosario-born star, does not qualify for the MLS playoffs Barca could try to approach for a loan in January."
It is not uncommon for top players in MLS to go on loan to European sides. David Beckham spent two spells on loan at AC Milan from the Los Angeles Galaxy, Thierry Henry went back to Arsenal on loan from the New York Red Bulls and Landon Donovan was succesful whilst on loan at Everton from LA Galaxy.
Barca seem to be a club that is refusing to accept that Messi is no longer their player. However, it would be very exciting to see him play under Xavi and alongside Robert Lewandowski.
MLS Rumors: Wayne Rooney to Birmingham City
Birmingham City won 3-1 against West Bromwich Albion in English soccer's Friday night game this week. The result moves the side up to fifth in the Championship, so it would be an odd decision for them to replace their manager John Eustace.
However, according to Football Insider, "Birmingham City have a strong interest in DC United manager Wayne Rooney."
Rooney is expected to leave D.C. United at the end of the MLS season when his contract expires. He will then be available for clubs that are thinking of changing their manager.
MLS Rumors:Phil Neville to the New England Revolution
Since being sacked by Inter Miami, Phil Neville has spent time as part of Canada's coaching staff. The manager could continue his time working in North America by taking over at another MLS side.
The Athletic has revealed that Neville is in contention to take over at either the New England Revolution or the Portland Timbers. However, given his record with Miami, the appointment may not fill fans with much optimisim.