MLS rumors: Messi going nowhere, Davies to Madrid, bad start for Rooney
Today's MLS rumors include Lionel Messi not planning to go out on loan from Inter Miami. Alphonso Davies continues to be linked with Real Madrid and Wayne Rooney has a poor start to his time as Birmingham City manager.
MLS Rumors: Lionel Messi to stay
Lionel Messi was linked with a loan move to Barcelona from Inter Miami but this has now been ruled out. Many players have played in Europe during MLS' off-season but Messi needs time to rest and to make sure he is fully fit for the next campaign.
Fabrizio Romano quoted Messi saying, “I’m proud of Inter Miami results this season. We won the first title in club’s history, we were close to Playoffs… We keep good indications but we want to be more competitive next season. I’m sure we will keep experiencing incredible moments together with this team, this city and this club."
Messi not going to Barcelona will also mean that he can be part of the Herons' tour of China. Miami are set to play Qingdao Hainiu FC and Chengdu Rongcheng in November in the club's first international tour.
Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid
Former Vancouver Whitecaps player Alphonso Davies has been linked with a move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid for some time now. Los Blancos have named what they will be willing to pay for the Canadian.
SPORT BILD has revealed that "the Spaniards hope to get Davies for a transfer fee of 40 million euros."
Bad start for Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney, who recently left D.C. United to become the manager of Birmingham City, has suffered a defeat in his first game in charge of the Championship side. His team lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough who are now managed by Rooney's former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick.
Rooney plans on strengthening his side in January, starting with getting a new goalkeeper. They have been linked with Jack Butland of Rangers and the Scottish side have named their price for the player.
Football Insider reported that "Rangers already privately value goalkeeper Jack Butland at more than £5million amid interest from Birmingham City."