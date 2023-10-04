MLS rumors: Messi to Newell's, Modric to Miami, Solskjaer at D.C. United
Today's MLS rumors include Lionel Messi being linked with a move back to Newell's Old Boys. Luka Modric could join Inter Miami and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was spotted at D.C. United.
MLS rumors: Lionel Messi to Newell's Old Boys
There is no doubt that Lionel Messi has been a success at Inter Miami, with the Argentine scoring 11 goals in 12 games for the MLS side. However, his time at the club could be cut short with a possibility for him to return to Argentina.
According to El Nacional, Messi plans to return to Newell's Old Boys when his contract expires in 2025.
This would be a huge blow for Miami and American soccer. The USA are set to co-host the World Cup in 2026 and to lose arguably the best player ever the year before would be devastating.
Newell's are Messi's boyhood club, who he played youth team soccer for before joining Barcelona's academy. He has already done a lot for soccer in America and no one could begrudge him a return home.
MLS rumors: Luka Modric to Inter Miami
Luka Modric made a substitute appearances for Real Madrid in their 3-2 victory over Napol in the Champions League last night. However, the Croatian could be set to leave the club, with Inter Miami a likely destination.
Cadena SER has reported that Los Blancos feel that Modric's abilities have declined. He is now 38, so it is understandable that he is no longer at his peak. However, he is still an excellent player and one that would star in MLS.
Miami has been the team that Modric has been linked with the most. He played against Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba when they were representing Barcelona in El Classico. So it would be fascinating to see him lining up alongside them for the Herons.
MLS rumors: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at D.C. United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in 2021. It is unclear what his next destination will be but a recent trip to America has sparked rumors of him managing in MLS.
The Athletic has revealed that "Solskjaer was present at D.C. United’s training facility in Leesburg, Va. on Tuesday."
Solskjaer is a former teammate of Wayne Rooney, so there is an obvious link as to why he would visit D.C. United. Rooney's future at the club is uncertain with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.
It is not unusual to see coaches visit other clubs when they are waiting for their next opportunity. Therefore, supporters should not get ahead of themselves when thinking that Solskjaer could be set to take over at an MLS side.