MLS rumors: Messi’s Ballon d’Or, Suarez to Miami, Bradley retiring
Today's MLS rumors include Lionel Messi set to win the Ballon d'Or, Luis Suarez linked with Inter Miami and Michael Bradley retiring from professional soccer.
MLS rumors: Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or
Lionel Messi is set to win his eighth Ballon d'Or at this year's ceremony on Oct. 30. The Inter Miami forward may have scored just one MLS goal this campaign. However, his impact in the Herons lifting the Leagues Cup was immense. The key factor to him winning the award is that he helped Argentina win the World Cup. His final season with Paris Saint-Germain was somewhat disappointing.
The Spanish news outlet Sport has revealed that Messi will win this year's Ballon d'Or. This has caused a lot debate as to whether the Argentine deserves the award.
Messi's year has been mixed despite winning soccer's ultimate prize in Qatar. Many would prefer to see the Ballon d'Or go to Erling Haaland who broke the Premier League goal-scoring record by finding the back of the net 36 times. The Manchester City forward also won the treble with his club.
MLS rumors: Luis Suarez to Inter Miami
Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has recently been linked with a move to Inter Miami and another one of Lionel Messi's former teammates in Luis Suarez is still not being ruled out of a transfer to the Herons.
Franco Panizo quoted Miami's manager Tata Martino saying, "Looking into our analysis for next year and needs we may have, we have a scenario with Luis & without Luis. If he officially is free, we’ll take path that corresponds.”
Suarez is set to leave Gremio at the end of this season and it would be exciting to see him link up with the ex-Barca contingent at Miami of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
MLS rumors: Michael Bradley to retire
Michael Bradley of Toronto FC is to retire from professional soccer, with this Saturday's game against Orlando City to be his last.
In statement on Toronto's official website Bradley said, "Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and everyone inside the club. Thank you to the fans for the unforgettable nights at BMO Field. This city and this club will always be home.”
Bradley wil go down as an American soccer legend. He won MLS Cup in 2017 and amassed 151 caps for the USMNT. His career also saw him represent top European sides including AS Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach and Aston Villa.