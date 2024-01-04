MLS rumors: Robinson joins Cincinnati, Steffen joins Colorado, Vazquez to Monterrey
MLS rumors: Miles Robinson joins FC Cincinnati
Despite being linked with a move to Europe with PSV Eindhoven, Miles Robinson has opted to stay in MLS and join FC Cincinnati after leaving Atlanta United.
Upon signing for Cincinnati, Robinson posted on X: "I can’t describe how excited I am to play for this amazing organization! I cannot wait to learn more about this city and meet all of the passionate fans! I guarantee I will give everything I have for this club and city in search for more trophies!"
Cincinnati won the Supporters Shield last year but they lost in the playoffs to eventual MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. With Robinson now in their defense, Cincinnati will be heavy favorites to go all the way next season.
Zack Steffen signs for the Colorado Rapids
Zack Steffen has been out of action since June with a knee problem. This injury prevented Manchester City from sending him out on loan again. However, he has now joined an MLS side permanently.
The Athletic has reported that, "the Colorado Rapids have signed U.S. national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City. The agreement is for three years with an option for a fourth. Steffen will not occupy a designated player slot."
The Rapids are to sign another USMNT player. The Athletic has also revealed that, "the Colorado Rapids are nearing a deal to sign U.S. men’s national team attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from AZ Alkmaar,"
Brandon Vazquez set for CF Monterrey
Premier League side Brentford were rumored to be interested in signing Brandon Vazquez from FC Cincinnati. However, the USMNT forward looks to be on his way to Mexico.
According to The Athletic, "Liga MX giants CF Monterrey are nearing a deal to sign U.S. men’s national team striker Brandon Vazquez from FC Cincinnati."
Just like Miles Robinson who is staying in MLS, it is a shame that Vazquez is not testing himself in European soccer.