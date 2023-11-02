MLS rumors: Morata to LA Galaxy, Suarez to Miami, Davies to Real Madrid
Today's MLS rumors include Alvaro Morata being linked with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Luis Suarez set to join Inter Miami and Real Madrid chasing Alphonso Davies.
MLS rumors: Alvaro Morata to the Los Angeles Galaxy
Douglas Costa has left the Los Angeles Galaxy and Javier Hernandez is expected to follow suit at the end of this year. This would free up two designated player slots and one that Alvaro Morata could fill.
According to Relevo, LA Galaxy have "sounded out" Morata over signing him in January from Atletico Madrid. Morata is showing great form in LaLiga this year by scoring six times in nine games.
Also, Morata is still part of Spain's squad and the European Championships are taking place in Germany next year. His national team head coach Luis de la Fuente would want him still playing at the highest level ahead of this tournament.
However, Morata is 31 now and with his contract at Atletico expiring in June 2024, he will want to get his club future sorted.
Luis Suarez to join Inter Miami
This is a transfer that has been expected for some time but El Pais has revealed that "everything is on track for Suarez to play for Inter Miami next season."
It will be exciting to see Suarez play in MLS alongside his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. However, there will be concerns about how the Uruguayan will perform, especially as at the last World Cup, he looked way off the pace.
Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid
Former Vancouver Whitecaps player Alphonso Davies could become the first Canadian to play for Real Madrid. Relevo has reported that apart from Kylian Mbappe, for Los Blancos, "Davies is the most desired signing for next season."
Davies currently plays for a huge club in Bayern Munich but the lure of becoming a Galactico will be great. Real Madrid could build a very impressive side, they currently have Jude Bellingham but could also sign Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Davies in the future.