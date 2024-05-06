MLS rumors: Nacho to Miami, Iheanacho to MLS, Reus is free
- Nacho Fernandez could join Inter Miami
- Kelechi Iheanacho linked with MLS move
- Marco Reus will be a free agent
MLS rumors: Nacho Fernandez to Inter Miami
Nacho Fernandez — who is the captain of Real Madrid — will leave Los Blancos this summer when his contract expires. He has been linked with Inter Miami in the past and could join Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez at the club.
Marca has reported that Nacho has, "already chosen his next destination as he pursues his desire to embark on a new adventure by heading to the MLS."
Miami have also been linked with Angel Di Maria recently -- so the Herons could make an all star team of former Barcelona and Real Madrid players.
Kelechi Iheanacho to MLS
Kelechi Iheanacho only managed five goals and one assist in just 23 games in the Championship for Leicester City this season. He is 27 but the former Manchester City player could be heading to North America.
MLS Transfers has revealed that, "A few MLS clubs have been alerted that they could make a run at Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho ... Interest from Championship, EPL, Turkey."
Iheanacho's club Leicester have just been promoted back to the Premier League. As he is still relatively young, it would be worth continuing to try and play at the highest level.
Marco Reus to leave Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus will become a free agent this summer which has fueled speculation that he could join a club in MLS. It would be a huge signing but it could be a risk for any team to sign a player with his injury record.
Borussia Dortmund posted a statement saying, "An extraordinary era is set to come to an end in the summer. Borussia Dortmund and their long-term captain Marco Reus have mutually agreed not to extend the player’s contract, which expires at the end of the season."
Reus is now 34 but has still managed to play 24 times in the Bundesliga this season -- scoring five goals and making seven assists.