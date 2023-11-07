MLS rumors: Neville joins Timbers, Jones joins Fuego, Lampard wanted Bellingham
Today's MLS rumors include Phil Neville being appointed the manager of the Portland Timbers. Jermaine Jones is the new head coach of Central Valley Fuego and former NYCFC player Frank Lampard wanted to sign Jude Bellingham when he was at Chelsea.
MLS rumors: Phil Neville joins the Portland Timbers
Despite strong opposition from the Timbers Army, Phil Neville has been appointed as the new head coach of the Portland Timbers.
Neville told the club's official website, "I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me."
The former Inter Miami manager may not be the most popular with some sections of the fanbase. However, Neville is now their manager and they must get behind him if they are to be successful in MLS.
MLS Rumors: Jermaine Jones joins Central Valley Fuego
Former Los Angeles Galaxy, Colorado Rapids and New England Revolution midfielder Jermaine Jones has now started his managerial career in the USL League One.
Jones wrote on X, "It’s time for a new chapter. Pleased to announce I have accepted the Head Coach position at Central Valley Fuego. I am thankful to US Soccer for allowing me to assist with the Boys program. It is time for me to now take the next step. Looking forward to join the Fuego family.”
MLS Rumors: Frank Lampard wanted Jude Bellingham
Frank Lampard who used to play for New York City FC has revealed that he wanted to sign Jude Bellingham when he was the manager of Chelsea.
Lampard told The Obi One Podcast, "When I was managing at Chelsea (first time) I was desperate to bring Jude Bellingham in. But I couldn’t get it through upstairs – the idea of paying £20m for someone his age (at the time)…”
That price now seems like an absolute bargain for Bellingham who has scored 13 goals in 14 games for Real Madrid.