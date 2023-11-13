MLS rumors: Nocerino to Miami, Suarez to stay, Chicharito's options
Today's MLS rumors include Antonio Nocerino becoming the new Miami FC manager. Luis Suarez could stay at Gremio and Chicharito Hernández has options across the World.
MLS rumors: Antonio Nocerino to Miami FC
Former Orlando City midfielder Antonio Nocerino is set to begin his managerial career in the United States.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X, "Understand Antonio Nocerino has signed in as new Miami FC manager with immediate effect — set to be announced this week. Contract valid for one year plus further season as option."
Nocerino knows soccer in the US from his time in MLS. Joining Miami FC who are in the USL Championship could be a great first job in coaching for the Italian.
Luis Suarez could stay at Gremio
It was expected that Luis Suarez was set to leave Gremio and be reunited with his ex-Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.
However, GZH has reported that "Suarez has begun to consider the possibility of continuing with the Gremio in 2024."
This could be good news for the Herons as at the World Cup last year Suarez looked way off the pace. However, he has still managed 14 goals in 29 games for Gremio in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A this season.
Chicharito has options
Javier Hernandez (Chicharito) has now left the Los Angeles Galaxy but the 35-year-old Mexican is not short of options.
Fabrizio Romano has quoted Chicharito saying, “I’m evaluating projects in MLS, Europe, Mexico and also Saudi Arabia. I came back stronger, more resilient and eager to continue enjoying football. My knee is great."