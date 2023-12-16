MLS rumors: Open Cup fury, Petrovic clean sheet, D.C. reject Villarreal bid
- Fury at MLS decision to field development teams in U.S. Open Cup
- Djordje Petrovic keeps a clean sheet for Chelsea
- D.C. United reject bid for Matai Akinmboni from Villarreal
MLS rumors: U.S. Open Cup fury
MLS has shown disrespect to one of the most historic soccer competitions in the United States. Jeff Reuter has reported that, "MLS announced that it will have its Next Pro developmental teams participate in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup instead of its first teams."
The decision has been met with fury on social media. MLS insider Tom Bogert posted on X about the decision: "So many great moments. So much tradition. So much history. Brutal."
Djordje Petrovic clean sheet for Chelsea
Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic kept a clean sheet on his debut for Chelsea in the Premier League against Sheffield United. Petrovic was given his opportunity after an injury to the Blues' first choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
The New England Revolution have produced some great goalkeepers over the years with Matt Turner now starting in English soccer's top flight for Nottingham Forest.
D.C. United reject bid from Villarreal
Matai Akinmboni only made three MLS appearances for D.C. United this year but at just 17-years-old he is already attracting interest from Europe.
Tom Bogert has reported that, "D.C. United reject bid from Villarreal for American CB Matai Akinmboni. Akinmboni, 17, already has 7 apps for D.C., who plan to continue his progression into first team at the club. Akinmboni went on training stint with Villarreal and impressed."
Akinmboni is very young and this story will remind fans of Freddy Adu who was a wonderkid at D.C. United but never lived up to his potential. If Akinmboni is ready to go to Europe then he should be able to develop better at Villarreal then he would in MLS.