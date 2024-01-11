MLS rumors: Coutinho to Miami, Torres staying, Reyna to Marseille
- Philippe Coutinho linked with Inter Miami
- Facundo Torres staying with Orlando City
- Gio Reyna could join Marseille or Sevilla
MLS rumors: Philippe Coutinho to Inter Miami
Inter Miami already have an impressive roster that includes Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. However, another former Barcelona player — Philippe Coutinho — could also be joining the club.
Coutinho is set to return to Premier League side Aston Villa from his loan spell with the Qatari side Al-Duhail this month. He is not part of Unai Emery's plans and is now 31, so a move to MLS could be a good option for the Brazilian.
AS has reported that, "Emery does not want him in the Villains' squad and the normal thing is that another way out will be sought for him in the form of a loan. There is special talk about the MLS and specifically about clubs like Inter Miami or LA Galaxy."
Facundo Torres staying with Orlando City
Facundo Torres scored 14 goals in 30 MLS games for Orlando City last season. This form could have earned him a move to Europe and he has been linked with Arsenal in the past. However, Torres has opted to stay in MLS.
Tom Bogert revealed on X that, "Orlando City has signed Uruguay international winger and club-record signing Facundo Torres to a new, long-term contract. Deal thru 2026 with club options thru 2028."
Gio Reyna to Marseille or Sevilla
Gio Reyna played for New York City FC's youth team before joining Borussia Dortmund. The USMNT player has not been playing regularly for the Bundesliga side this season and could be on his way to another top division in Europe.
According to Sky Sport, Olympique Marseille and Sevilla have shown interest in the player. Reyna has made just eight league appearances this season and if an opportunity comes about to move to another top European league, then he must take it.