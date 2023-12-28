MLS rumors: River Plate reject LA, Gregore to Botafogo, Palacios to Corinthians
MLS rumors: River Plate reject LA Galaxy bid
The Los Angeles Galaxy's quest to sign a new forward received a blow after River Plate rejected their bid for Pablo Solari.
Cesar Luis Merlo had reported that LA Galaxy had bid $10m for Solari. However, German Garcia Grova revealed that this sum was "insufficient" for the Argentine side.
Solari has scored 20 goals and made 12 assists in 66 games for River Plate and would be a great addition to the MLS side.
Gregore to Botafogo
Gregore played just five times in MLS for Inter Miami this year and the player could be on his way back to his homeland.
According to Andre Hernan, "Botafogo made an offer to Inter Miami for midfielder Gregore! Negotiations may involve defender Vitor Cuesta going there. In addition to Botafogo, Bahia is also interested in the midfielder."
Miami have Sergio Busquets who plays in Gregore's position of defensive midfield, so the Brazilian will likely be deemed surpless to requirements.
Diego Palacios to Corinthians
Another player heading to South America could be Diego Palacios. The defenders contract at Los Angeles FC is up and has been linked with Corinthians.
Cesar Luis Merlo reported that, "Palacios is very close to becoming Corinthian's reinforcement. Some European clubs have scouted him, but the Brazilians are in the lead to sign him, as a free agent after leaving LAFC."
Palacios made 132 appearances in total for LAFC, scoring once and making 13 assists. He also helped them win MLS Cup in 2022 and get to the final of this year's competition.