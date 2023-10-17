MLS rumors: Roberto to Miami, Wagner to Brighton, Coco to LaLiga
Today's MLS rumors include Sergi Roberto linked with Inter Miami, Brighton interested in Kai Wagner and Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla could be on his way to LaLiga.
MLS rumors: Sergi Roberto to Inter Miami
Since Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also followed him. Now, another former teammate of Messi could also be on his way to join the Herons, as the Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has been linked with the club.
FourFourTwo has reported that, "The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is reportedly keen to follow his former team-mates to the States."
Roberto is now 31 and has often been left on the Barca bench this season. It looks like it is the right time for the defender to join MLS.
MLS rumors: Kai Wagner to Brighton
Kai Wagner of the Philadelphia Union is set to leave MLS side at the end of this season and he could be on his way back to Europe.
Sky Sports Germany have revealed that, "Wagner is very popular with Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, among others. The Seagulls would like to sign him as a competitor for Pervis Estupinan."
Brighton are a team that recruits very well. They are also in an impressive sixth place in English soccer's top flight and are competing in the Europa League as well this season. Roberto De Zerbi's side would be a very good one for Wagner to join.
MLS rumors: Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla to La Liga
Adalberto Carrasquilla has scored twice and created five assists for the Houston Dynamo this season. This form could have earned the midfielder a move to Spain.
According to MLS Transfers, "Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla “will be leaving MLS” this winter. Multiple La Liga clubs see him as a solid backup and spot starter. Las Palmas interest from summer still there."