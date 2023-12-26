MLS rumors: Rojo to Miami, Buchanan to Inter, Orlando reject Blackburn
- Marcos Rojo linked with Inter Miami
- Tajon Buchanan to join Inter Milan
- Orlando City reject Blackburn Rovers bid
MLS rumors: Marcos Rojo to Inter Miami
Inter Miami have recently signed Luis Suarez but the Herons are not done with South American stars and they could have a former Manchester United defender join their ranks.
Hernan Castillo posted on X that, "both (Lionel) Messi and (Gerardo) Martino called Marcos Rojo to tempt him to go to Inter Miami. We'll see... because Palmeiras is also looking for it."
The team that David Beckham co-owns already has Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. They are building an impressive roster that will be expected to challenge for MLS Cup next year.
Tajon Buchanan to Inter Milan
Former New England Revolution player Tajon Buchanan could be set to join Italian giants Inter Milan from Club Brugge.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that, "Inter are advancing in talks to sign Tajon Buchanan from Club Brugge. Negotiations are underway between the two clubs. This week could already be important to find a solution as Inter need (Juan) Cuadrado replacement asap."
Cuardrado is currently out with an Achilles injury. Buchanan can play as a winger and a full-back so would be a like-for-like replacement.
Orlando City reject Blackburn Rovers bid
Duncan McGuire is a highly rated prospect at Orlando City who also plays for the United States U23s. However, he has been denied the opportunity to go to Europe by Orlando.
According to Tom Bogert, "Orlando City reject loan offer from Blackburn (Rovers) for USYNT forward Duncan McGuire. Orlando has no interest in entertaining loan offers."