MLS rumors: Rooney's business, Solskjaer no for Charlotte, Buck to City
Today's MLS rumors include Wayne Rooney wasting no time in strengthening Birmingham City, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be the next Charlotte FC manager and Noel Buck linked with Manchester City.
MLS rumors: Wayne Rooney's Business
Former D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney — who has recently been appointed the manager of Birmingham City- is already getting started in improving his squad as an ex-England goalkeeper has been linked with the club.
The Scottish Sun has revealed that, "Rooney wants Rangers keeper Jack Butland to quit Ibrox and join him at Birmingham."
Butland has nine caps for the Three Lions and also started his career with Blues. Now 30 and with experience at clubs including Manchester United, Stoke City and Crystal Palace, Butland would be a great addition to the Birmingham roster.
Rooney may have failed to get D.C. United into the MLS playoffs but he will need to strengthen this Birmingham side if they are to have any chance at promotion to the Premier League.
MLS rumors: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not going to Charlotte
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was recently seen at Charlotte FC, which sparked rumors as to whether he could be their next manager.
However, the club's president Joe LaBue has dismissed talk of this as he posted on X, "Ole visited our facility along with many other MLS facilities last week. It’s common and best practice to host people from across the globe and we’ll continue to do so. We’re proud of what we’ve built. End of story here."
MLS rumors: Noel Buck to Manchester City
Noel Buck of the New England Revolution -who is also currently with England's U19s squad- has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently.
The Mirror has reported that "Arsenal could do battle with a host of suitors including Manchester Cityfor MLS prospect Noel Buck after arch-rivals Tottenham failed in their bid to bring the youngster in on trial.
"The prospect had previously been subject to interest from the North London club's nemeses Spurs, with the Massachusetts native having nearly trained with the club during the last off-season."
Buck has scored three goals in 24 MLS games from midfield this season. With the player now representing the Three Lions, it would be very fitting for him to start playing his club soccer in England as well.