MLS rumors: Rooney to Birmingham, Suarez to Miami, Martino on Messi
- Wayne Rooney is set to take over at Birmingham City
- Luis Suarez will leave Gremio at the end of the year and could be on his way to Inter Miami
- Tato Martino gives an update on Lionel Messi's potential move back to Barcelona.
Wayne Rooney to Birmingham City
Wayne Rooney has now left D.C. United following his team's failure to reach the MLS playoffs. However, it might not be long before Rooney gets back in the dugout as he continues to be linked with a team in the EFL Championship.
Birmingham City have just sacked their manager John Eustace, who had got them to sixth place in English soccer's second division. Rooney is expected to replace Eustace at Birmingham.
It appears that Birmingham's American owners Shelby Companies Ltd want a big name as their next manager and Rooney would fit this profile. Aaron Paul has revealed that the deal is all but done and "Wayne's former colleagues John O'Shea and Ashley Cole are expected to join his new coaching staff at BCFC."
Luis Suarez to leave Gremio
Inter Miami also did not make the MLS playoffs despite the signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The Herons will look to strengthen their side for the next campaign and they could sign another former Barcelona player.
According to German Garcia Grova, Luis Suarez will leave Gremio at the end of this year. The Uruguayan has been linked with Miami in the past and it would be exciting to see him playing up front with Messi once more.
Tato Martino on Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona on loan. However, reports of this seem to have been dismissed by the Inter Miami manager Tato Martino.
Martino was quoted by Felipe Cardenas saying, "Is he going for fun? Maybe he's going to visit Barcelona. Other than that, I don't know anything else about it."