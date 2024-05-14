MLS rumors: Ramos to San Diego, Marsch joins Canada, new deal for Iraolo
MLS rumors: Sergio Ramos to San Diego FC
San Diego FC have recently been linked with an ambitious move for Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. The club that is set to join MLS in 2025 are now reportedly in talks with another star name from European soccer.
The Athletic has reported that, "San Diego FC is in advanced talks with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos... A deal is not yet agreed or finalized, but the expectation is Ramos would be a designated player if he signs. Ramos will be a free agent this summer after his contract with Sevilla expires and is not expected to renew his deal with his boyhood club."
Ramos is best known for his time with Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League four times. He was also part of Spain's World Cup-winning team of 2010. The defender is now 38 but would still be one of the biggest signings in MLS history.
Jesse Marsch joins Canada
Jesse Marsch used to coach in Canada with the MLS side Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) and now he is the head coach of the Canadian men's national team.
Speaking of his appointment to the Canadian Soccer Association's official website, Marsch said, “It is an absolute honour to represent and lead the Canadian Men’s National Team in our preparation for a home World Cup. The combination of the new leadership inside of Canada Soccer coupled with the potential of this dynamic player pool has inspired me, and I am ready and eager to take on this massive responsibility. My excitement and anticipation to get started are immense. One of my main goals will be to help unite the soccer community in Canada to support our efforts to be successful on and off the pitch. All In for 2026!”
Since being sacked by Leeds United last year, Marsch has been based in Italy. He will now have to spread his time between Europe and North America -- with Canada's roster being a mixture of MLS and European-based players.
Andoni Iraola signs new AFC Bournemouth deal
Former New York City FC fullback Andoni Iraola had a poor start to his AFC Bournemouth managerial career where he did not win any of his first nine Premier League games. However, he has turned it around and now has Bournemouth in 11th place in the league.
Iraola has been rewarded for his efforts with a new contract until 2026. The manager told Bournemouth's official website, "I'm very happy to sign the contract. For me, it is a matter of renewing the confidence from both sides.
"We have had a good experience with our first season together in the Premier League, and I am happy that both sides want to continue the relationship further."