MLS rumors: Almada to Fiorentina, Almiron going nowhere, Weah no to Everton
- Thiago Almada could join Fiorentina
- Miguel Almiron to stay at Newcastle
- Timothy Weah turns down Everton
MLS rumors: Thiago Almada to Fiorentina
Thiago Almada of Atlanta United has been linked with European clubs including Atletico Madrid, Ajax, and Napoli. He is running out of time to seal a move from MLS, as the transfer window will close in the top European leagues in just a few days.
The transfer window in Italy closes on Feb. 1, which gives a certain Serie A side time to complete a deal for Almada. Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Fiorentina are interested in Almada but Atlanta's valuation of €25 million is currently too high for them.
Miguel Almiron to stay at Newcastle United
Former Atlanta United player Miguel Almiron has become the poster boy for MLS as a development league. He has recently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab from Newcastle United. However, he is now set to stay with the Premier League side.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "No movement around Miguel Almiron and Saudi clubs so far. Transfer window closing on Tuesday in SPL and no official proposal on the table."
Almiron has scored five goals and made two assists in 31 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions this season. These stats are not very impressive but he still has a lot to offer English soccer.
Timothy Weah turns down Everton
Timothy Weah — who played youth soccer for the New York Red Bulls — has played in 17 Serie A games for Juventus this season. Most of his appearances have come as a substitute. However, he wants to stick it out at the Italian side, rather than go on loan.
Ed Aarons of the Guardian reported that, "Weah has rejected a potential loan move to Everton from Juventus."
His Juventus and USMNT teammate Weston McKennie went on loan to Leeds United last season. However, this move did not work out, so Weah might be wise to turn down a move to a team struggling in the Premier League.