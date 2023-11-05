MLS rumors: Timbers Army no to Neville, Messi no to Barca, Davies to Madrid
Today's MLS rumors include the Timbers Army not wanting Phil Neville. Lionel Messi rules out Barcelona return but Alphonso Davies could be on his way to Real Madrid.
MLS rumors: Timbers Army don't want Phil Neville
Recently the news came out that the Portland Timbers are set to appoint Phil Neville as their next manager. However, one of the club's main supporters groups have already revealed their stance on the prospect of the former Inter Miami manager becoming thier next boss.
The Timbers Army posted a statement saying, "The Portland Timbers are currently rebuilding a team on the pitch in addition to their ongoing efforts to rebuild trust with their fans and the community,
"We are deeply disappointed that the club has reportedly settled on a finalist for head coach who has a history of sexist public statements that run counter to our ethos as a club, city and supporters' group, and who also lacks a proven track record as a manager.
"We urge the Timbers to reconsider this hire and re-evaluate other candidates before finalizing a contract."
Neville apologised for making sexist tweets after they came to light when he was appointed the manager of the England Lionesses. He also did not have the best record with the Herons, where he had a win percentage of just 38.
Lionel Messi rules out Barcelona return
Lionel Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona during the MLS's off-season. However, the Inter Miami forward has now ruled this out.
Messi told L'Equipe, "Now that I have decided to come to USA, I don't think I will ever return to playing in Europe."
This is great news for the Herons, as Messi can now rest ahead of the 2024 season. He is expected to be reunited with his former Barca teammate Luis Suarez for this campaign.
Alphonso Daves to Real Madrid
Alphonso Davies could become the the first Canadian to play for Real Madrid. The former Vancouvar Whitecaps player is currently with Bayern Munich but could seal a move to Los Blancos.
AS has revealed that for Real Madrid the signing of Davies is a "priority objective to reinforce one of the team's weakest areas."
Davies is a key player for Bayern and he played the whole 90 minutes as they beat rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in Der Klassiker yesterday. However, the lure of Los Blancos will be hard to resist.