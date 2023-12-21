MLS rumors: U.S. Soccer saves Open Cup, Buchanan to Inter Milan, LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami
- U.S. Soccer saves the Open Cup
- Tajon Buchanan to Inter Milan
- LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami
Fans were furious at the decision by MLS not to play in the U.S. Open Cup. However, the tournament has been saved by U.S. Soccer.
U.S Soccer revealed a statement saying, "Major League Soccer has requested to allow MLS Next Pro teams to represent MLS in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. After thoughtful consideration, we have informed MLS that the U.S. Soccer staff recommendation, which was adopted by the Pro League Taskforce, is that the request be denied,"
Much like the European Super League, this atrocious decision that disrespected the history of competition was short lived. Soccer must always be for the supporters.
Former New England Revolution winger and full-back Tajon Buchanan has been linked with Inter Milan where he could replace a Colombian great.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X, "Inter manager (Simone) Inzaghi confirms: “We are working to sign new player to replace Juan Cuadrado”. Tajon Buchanan, priority target for Inter to cover that position — not easy deal with Club Brugge but Inter will make contact with parties involved soon."
The MLS schedule for 2024 has been announced and with the LA Galaxy's opening home match on Feb, 25 against Inter Miami.
It is the first time the two sides will meet at Dignity Health Sports Park. The fixture is intriguing as it pits the team David Beckham played for against the one he now co-owns.