MLS rumors: Varane to Miami, Almada to Lyon, Duran to Chelsea
MLS rumors: Raphael Varane linked with Inter Miami
Raphael Varane's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of this month. The 31-year-old will not be short of options with him already being linked with Inter Miami.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that, "Inter Miami have just made an approach to ask on Varane potential free agent deal conditions, nothing else at the moment. No negotiations, nothing advanced or decided."
Miami already have a star-studded lineup that includes three former Barcelona players — Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Varane — being a former Real Madrid defender — would be an interesting addition to the Herons' roster.
Lyon are interested in Thiago Almada
Thiago Almada has been rumored to be going to Europe for some time now. He has already won the World Cup with Argentina. However, he is now back with their U23s at an exciting time with the Olympics coming up in Paris.
A French club is also interested in Almada with MLS Transfers revealing that, "Lyon has made their interest in Thiago Almada known as the player would like to leave in the summer."
The midfielder has scored four goals and made one assist in 14 MLS games for Atlanta United this year and needs to make the step up to European soccer soon.
Jhon Duran could join Chelsea
Former Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran spent last season with Aston Villa. However, he could soon be switching to another club in the Premier League.
According to Fabrizio Romano, "Chelsea keep working on Jhon Duran deal, not the only name but the most concrete option after new direct contacts also on Wednesday. Duran wants Chelsea — but all parties including Aston Villa and player side are still discussing terms of the deal. Nothing done yet."
Duran scored just five goals in 23 games for Villa in the league last season, so it is surprising that a team like Chelsea is coming in for him.