MLS rumors: Vela wants to stay, Arena to Charlotte, Miami vs Al-Nassr
Today's MLS rumors include Carlos Vela wanting to stay at LAFC. Bruce Arena could be the next Charlotte FC head coach and are Inter Miami going to play Al-Nassr?
MLS rumors: Carlos Vela wants to stay
Carlos Vela's Los Angeles FC are into the conference semi-finals of MLS Cup. However, the Mexican forward's contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.
Kevin Baxter has reported that, "Vela says he hasn’t discussed a new contract with LAFC but would like to stay beyond this season."
Vela holds the record for the most goals in a single MLS season and this year he still managed nine goals and seven assists in 34 league games.
Bruce Arena to Charlotte FC
Bruce Arena has been out of working since resigning as the head coach of the New England Revolution earlier this year. However, he could be set to return to another MLS team.
Tom Bogert has revealed that, "Arena put his name forward to Charlotte FC for their head coaching vacancy. Charlotte considering Arena but search at 1st stage. No favorites or finalists. News shows the 72-year-old Arena is intent on continuing coaching career."
Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr
Inter Miami was rumored to be playing Al-Nassr in a pre-season match but this has now been denied by the MLS club.
Miami put out a statement saying, "an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup. This is inaccurate.”
It would be exciting to see Lionel Messi come up against Cristiano Ronaldo for their respective teams. However, we will have to wait and see if the two best players of their generation will face each other again.