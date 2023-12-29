MLS rumors: Rooney's replacement, Medina to Miami, Lodeiro to stay in US
- Wayne Rooney could be replaced as Birmingham City manager
- Cristian Medina has been linked with Inter Miami
- Nicolas Lodeiro to stay in the United States
MLS rumors: Wayne Rooney could be replaced
Former D.C. United player and head coach Wayne Rooney's time back in England with Birmingham City has not gone to plan. The Premier League great has a win record of just 15 percent with Blues. His side have sunk from being in the playoffs to now being 19th in the Championship.
The decision to get rid of John Eustace for Rooney has been heavily criticized and Birmingham may be forced to sack the man they hired. A replacement may already have been lined up.
The Sun quoted a source saying that, “For the (Birmingham) owners, Steve Cooper is at the top of the list. It would be an audacious, massive move because most people in the game expect Cooper to remain in the Premier League."
Cooper has been linked with replacing Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. However, he did a great job at getting Nottingham Forest promoted from the Championship so would be a great fit for Blues.
Cristian Medina linked with Inter Miami
Inter Miami have already signed Luis Suarez this MLS offseason and they could recruit another player from South America but face competition from a team in Brazil.
Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that, "Botafogo sent new proposal to Boca Juniors for Cristian Medina: $7m plus $2m with long term project including (Crystal) Palace or OL (Olympique Lyonnais). Boca Juniors rejected Botafogo’s proposal. Understand Inter Miami have also sent a bid for Medina today, talks to follow."
Nicolas Lodeiro to stay in US
Seattle Sounders legend Nicolas Lodeiro has now left the club and was rumored to be returning to Uruguay but he could continue in MLS.
Martin Charquero has revealed that, "Lodeiro informed Nacional that he will not return this season and that he will continue in the United States."
Lodeiro has been linked with Inter Miami where he would be reunited with his countryman Luis Suarez.