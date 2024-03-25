MLS standings: Who will be the last unbeaten team in MLS?
Just three teams remain unbeaten in MLS this season, FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United and LA Galaxy. Here is a look into which team's streak could go on the longest.
We are approaching Matchday 6 in MLS and even the star-studded Inter Miami side — which includes Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — have already lost twice. Only FC Cincinnati, Minnesota United and LA Galaxy remain unbeaten and here is a look into their chances of keeping up their hot streaks.
FC Cincinnati — W 3, D 2, L 0
FC Cincinnati are leading the Eastern Conference despite playing one game less than Inter Miami. Although, the Herons are just one point behind them.
Cincinnati won the Supporters Shield last season but lost to the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final. They have strengthened their roster by adding Miles Robinson from Atlanta United in an attempt to go further in the playoffs. The capture of Robinson is a bit of a coup especially when he was linked with a move to Europe.
The team is captained by Luciano Acosta who already has two goals and two assists in MLS this year.
They have a tough run of fixtures coming up with matches against Charlotte FC, New York Red Bulls, CF Montreal and Atlanta United. Montreal, along with RBNY, are the only sides to have defeated Inter Miami and Atlanta would not want to lose to a side that includes their former defender Robinson.
Minnesota United — W 3, D 1, L 0
Minnesota United are top of the Western Conference. They have already defeated LAFC, Orlando City and Austin. Their draw came against last year's MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew.
MNUFC have an impressive roster which is spearheaded by former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki. The Finnish international has already scored twice this season.
They also have some tough fixtures coming up. Their next game is against the Philadelphia Union which is followed by matches against Real Salt Lake and the Houston Dynamo. These are all winnable games and Minnesota should be the last team that remains undbeaten.
LA Galaxy — W 2, D 3, L 0
Last campaign was tough for the LA Galaxy as they finished 13th in the Western Conference. However, the club has bounced back with an unbeaten start to this campaign.
The Galaxy did need to rely on Maya Yoshida to score a 95th-minute equalizer against St. Louis City to keep their undefeated streak going. They also drew with Inter Miami which is no mean feat and Nashville. Their victories have come against Sporting KC and the San Jose Earthquakes.
Riqui Puig, Dejan Joveljic and Joseph Paintsil have been in fine form. Between them, they have nine goals for the Galaxy with Joveljic grabbing five of them.
The Galaxy should win their next game against the Seattle Sounders who are bottom of the division. However, after that they face LAFC in El Trafico and anything can happen in a derby.