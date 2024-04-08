Monterrey vs. Inter Miami live stream, schedule, preview: Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup
Monterrey host Inter Miami in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Inter Miami need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Monterrey to make it to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Miami were leading the first leg thanks to a goal from Tomas Aviles. However, goals from Maximiliano Meza and Jorge Rodriguez ensured the Mexican side lead going into the second leg.
Monterrey did not follow up their win over Miami in Liga MX last weekend. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul. Rayados' goal was scored by Victor Lopez who has now scored seven times in 27 games in all competitions this season. Monterrey are currently third in the Clausura behind Toluca and Club America.
Miami drew 2-2 with the Colorado Rapids last weekend in MLS. Lionel Messi returned to action for the Herons with a goal. The Argentine, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all made substitute appearances. Luis Suarez was left to rest on the bench.
Messi has now scored six goals in six games in all competitions for Miami this campaign. Their other goal against Colorado was put into the net by Leonardo Afonso -- which was his first MLS goal. Miami are now third in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union.
This week's match will be another opportunity to see USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez in action. He led the line in the first leg but did not get on the scoresheet. He was then dropped to the bench for the Cruz Azul game but came on after 63 minutes.
How to watch Monterrey vs. Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 10
- Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this CONCACAF Champions Cup match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.