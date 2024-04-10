Months later, Niners faithful still digging for excuses for Super Bowl loss to Chiefs
Will the San Francisco 49ers ever accept their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs? The excuses continue to pile up.
By Lior Lampert
It has been months since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII to become the ninth team in NFL history to win back-to-back titles.
And yet some people still cannot accept the outcome, including former 49ers safety Donte Whitner, who believes San Fran was up against not only the Chiefs but against the refs as well.
Whitner appeared on Up & Adams, a sports television show on FanDuel TV and YouTube hosted by media personality Kay Adams, and he did not shy away from blaming the officiating for the Niners' loss to the Chiefs.
Former 49ers safety Donte Whitner blames refs for Super Bowl loss to Chiefs
"And when we think about the Super Bowl... the 49ers played against the refs as well," Whitner told Adams. "The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City Chiefs," he added.
Did the officials cause San Francisco running back and AP Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey to lose a fumble on the game's opening drive against the Chiefs? Or the 65-yard drive Kansas City had in the closing stages of the first half when the lone penalty called on the 49ers during the series (which the Chiefs declined) resulted in a made field goal that brought it to a one-score match?
Was the poor officiating of refs the reason the 49ers had the ball first in overtime with a chance to win the game, even though San Fran chose to settle for a field goal and give the ball back to Patrick Mahomes and the offensive unit of the Chiefs instead of going for it on fourth-and-four when they were nine yards away from the endzone? What about the blocked extra point attempt by 49ers kicker Jake Moody that would have prevented overtime if he converted?
As much as Whitner and the 49ers faithful continue making excuses and throwing shade at the refs, there is plenty of blame to throw around. San Francisco had opportunities to pull away and win the game after getting out to an early 10-0 lead but ultimately came up short of their ultimate goal.
If the Niners want to prove the results of this past season were a fluke, they need to come out firing in 2024 and win the Super Bowl.