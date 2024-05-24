Monty Williams' job reportedly in jeopardy with new Pistons president of basketball operations hire
After having one of the worst seasons in the history of the NBA, even Monty Williams' guaranteed $60 million left on his contract does not mean that the coach has a long or short-term future with the Pistons. According to James Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Pistons owner Tom Gores will "eat the rest of the money if" new head of basketball operations Trajan Langdon "wants to bring in someone else to walk the sideline".
Detroit has somewhat of a nice core with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey among other young promising players, but the squad has zero veterans which is a big reason why the Pistons have been unable to successfully compete at the NBA level. To be fair, luck hasn't been entirely fair to the Pistons as they had the worst record going into the 2023 and 2024 draft lotteries and have landed the No. 5 overall pick in both years. This is the worst pick that the Pistons could have landed in the lottery in both years and has put the franchise behind the eight ball when it comes to title contention.
Despite not having luck, the Pistons have plenty of ways to get veteran talent. The franchise will likely have $60 million to spend in free agency after money is accounted for their draft selections.
Will Monty Williams get fired in the short-term future?
Honestly, it's hard to know if Trajan Langdon will end up firing Monty Williams and replace him with a head coach that he chooses. The franchise clearly needs veteran talent and which means that Langdon will likely choose to fire general manager Troy Weaver if he can't improve the roster dramatically. Weaver and Williams aren't necessarily a package deal and one could get fired while the other stays.;
Whether Monty Williams get fired or not, the squad will likely need veteran talent to reach respectability. This is something that Langdon will be tasked with doing this offseason and will be his first goal as head of basketball in Detroit.