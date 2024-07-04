Mookie Betts tries to begin peace talks over infamous sign-stealing scandal
In a recent interview, LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts named Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa as shortstops who have impressed him.
However, Betts acknowledged that his praise for Correa might not sit well with everyone, saying, "I know people probably won't like this." How right he is. Despite several on-field accolades, Correa's involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal has tainted his reputation in the eyes of many baseball fans.
For those who may have forgotten, the Astros' sign stealing scandal, brought to light in 2019 following their World Series loss to the Washington Nationals, involved the illegal use of technology to steal opposing teams' signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Astros won the 2017 World Series during this time frame.
As a key member of that team, Correa's achievements are often viewed through the lens of this scandal, the same going for Jose Altuve and other members of the team. When Betts singled out Correa, he most certainly anticipated the backlash due to the lingering resentment towards the players. Correa and other current and former Astros were not fined and granted immunity in exchange for their cooperation with the investigation.
Mookie Betts was well aware his praise for Carlos Correa would receive backlash
Additionally, Correa's unapologetic stance and lack of remorse have exacerbated the entire situation. Perhaps the numerous clutch hits in postseason play is what caught Betts' attention and earned his respect. Still, it all goes back to 2017.
The defiant attitude by Correa has done little to repair his public image and has, in fact, further alienated him from many fans. Some even bring this scandal up when it comes to the University of Michigan and Connor Stallions stealing opposing teams' signs this past year. Jim Harbaugh was ultimately suspended. The Wolverines went on to win the national championship. The same goes for Spygate, with the Patriots running the table at 18-0 before losing to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.
Ultimately for some, any commendation of an Astros player feels like a tacit endorsement of their tainted achievements. Betts' inclusion of Correa in his list of impressive shortstops can be seen as controversial. However, Correa remains one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball, which is primarily what Betts was referring to, scandal or not.