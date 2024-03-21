Mookie Betts stakes his claim for most lovable player in MLB in Seoul
The Los Angeles Dodgers are easy to hate, but Mookie Betts is not.
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, playing a two-game series against the San Diego Padres in the Gocheok Sky Dome. It marked the MLB's first official games in the country, continuing the league's efforts to globalize the sport. Korea is a baseball hotspot, and this was a prime opportunity to grow the game.
It's easy to hate the Dodgers, who spent over $1 billion in free agency to boost their World Series odds. But, there isn't a better team for this kind of stage. With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in tow, the Dodgers are brimming with international star power. In general, several of the best players in baseball — namely Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — don the Dodgers' blue.
It was Betts who really took advantage of the moment, earning praise from MLB Network's Jon Morosi in the process.
"After the [Dodgers' win on Opening Day], Mookie was the last Dodger to leave the field. He stayed there to do two live interviews, including one with the Korean network broadcasting the game. With the biggest superstars, the little things say a lot. Mookie is an extraordinary ambassador for MLB."
Betts even showed up to the ballpark in Seoul on his day off, fielding groundballs and perfecting his craft ahead of Los Angeles' season debut. For an MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and a six-time Gold Glove winner taking his first reps as the full-time shortstop, those small efforts mean a lot.
Mookie Betts puts on a show and helps grow the game during Dodgers' Korea trip
It's virtually impossible to hate Mookie Betts. We can poke fun at him when the Dodgers melt in the playoffs, but all the same, no one would deny Betts' greatness. He is a future Hall of Famer who carries himself with commendable grace. Betts also put together an impressive showcase on the field for the fans in Seoul.
Across Los Angeles' two games — a 5-2 win and a 15-11 loss — Betts registered six hits in nine AB, smacking a home run, crossing home plate twice, and accounting for seven RBI. Not a shabby start for the reigning NL MVP runner-up.
It has been a rough few days for the Dodgers, with Shohei Ohtani accusing his interpreter of theft and Yoshinobu Yamamoto bombing in his MLB debut. But, despite all the outside noise, it's hard not to remain confident in a team led by Betts.
The Dodgers are MLB villains through and through, but one has to appreciate what Mookie Betts means to the game of baseball.