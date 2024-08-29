The Moonshot: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and the best teammates in MLB history
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are the best offensive teammates since ___________.
Zach Pressnell: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Although we didn’t get to see the true glimpse of what these two could be, they still had stretches where they were two of the best five hitters in the game. I wish Trout could have stayed healthy for one of the better Ohtani seasons, but seeing them combine for 74 home runs and 58 doubles while the Angels only won 73 games in 2022 was pretty cool. Judge and Soto are a step above the ceiling that we saw from Ohtani and Trout though. The Yankees duo could top 100 home runs combined this year. Mantle and Maris combined for 115 home runs in 1961. Judge and Soto could end up in the 110 range if they both stay hot.
Robert Murray: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The main difference between the two is that Judge and Soto are far more successful and unlike Ohtani/Trout, they will actually get to the postseason. What Judge and Soto have done this season is nothing short of amazing and it has many people in baseball worried about what’s possible should Soto re-sign with the Yankees in the offseason. At least 6-7 seasons of Judge/Soto together would ensure that the Yankees’ World Series window is wide open.
Terrence Jordan: Let’s take it back a bit and go with Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. In the late ‘90’s especially, these Hall-of-Famers did it all. Griffey used the sweetest swing in baseball to hit 209 homers from 1996-99, while Martinez hit over .320 six straight years while averaging better than a 164 OPS+. It’s a shame that those loaded Mariners teams never reached, let alone won, a World Series. Will Judge and Soto’s bats be enough to ensure the Yankees don’t suffer the same fate?
Which fading playoff contender could be most dangerous next season — Mariners, Pirates, Cardinals or Red Sox?
Zach Pressnell: I very desperately want to say the Red Sox, solely because I think they will be the most aggressive at improving among these four. But I’ll go with the Seattle Mariners because of their pitching staff. The 2023 Mariners are proving that pitching can only take you so far, but with their rotation still young and improving, I don’t see them fading over the next few seasons. They’re a few impact bats, some of which are already in their farm system, away from actually stealing the AL West from the Astros.
Robert Murray: The Mariners. Their pitching staff is arguably the best in baseball and gives them a high floor. The offense has significantly underperformed, leading to major in-season changes, and yet they are 67-65 and in second place in the National League West. I think another team that has a chance to contend next year is the Pirates, who have foundational pieces on offense and in the rotation.
Terrence Jordan: The Mariners have the pitching to be the easy answer, but I’ll believe they’re ready to get serious about challenging the Astros for A.L. West supremacy when they actually do it. Instead, give me the Pirates. Paul Skenes will start on Opening Day, Oneil Cruz will have another year of growth as a hitter, and the NL Central is ripe for the picking. Skenes is enough to make anyone optimistic for the future, but the Pirates could actually have the most exciting young rotation in the majors once Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft, and Tom Harrington join him at PNC Park.
Shohei Ohtani became the sixth member of the 40/40 club and the second player to do it in the last two seasons. Who is the next player to join this club?
Zach Pressnell: I contemplated this one for quite a while. The key to me is finding somebody who can steal 40 bases, which really isn’t common in the game today. Obviously, Elly De La Cruz is going to steal 40 bases next year and in 2026 and beyond. But I don’t see him slugging 40 home runs anytime soon. Bobby Witt has the potential to do it, but he isn’t the base stealer that he could be with his speed. I’ll go with Luis Robert Jr., especially if he gets sent to a team that gives him protection in the lineup. He proved in 2023 that he has the capability of slugging near 40 home runs. This season, he’s swiped 20 bags in 74 games while being caught just four times. Over a full season, that’s 40 stolen bases. It would take a special season, with an OBP higher than .281, but I really feel like Robert can do it before he turns 30.
Robert Murray: Thank you for believing that I can join the 40/40 club before I turn 30. Oh, you meant Luis Robert. Well, this is awkward. I’m going to go with Bobby Witt Jr. He stole 49 bases in 2023. He’s never hit more than 30 home runs in a season, so this is a bit of a projection. But Witt Jr. is one of baseball’s most dynamic players and a 40-homer season should not be counted out.
Terrence Jordan: Poor Jose Ramirez always gets overlooked. He’s now a two-time member of the 30-30 club thanks to his 33 homers and 32 steals this year, and could conceivably make 40-40 if he gets red-hot in September. Either way, he’ll certainly get pretty close, and even though he’ll be 32 on Opening Day next year, he’s not only not slowing down, he’s getting better. Ramirez’s career high in homers is 39, and he’s only been caught stealing five times this year. If Guardians manager Stephen Vogt gets more aggressive on the basepaths next year, that could be all it takes.
Robert Murray notebook:
- Michael A. Taylor was placed on outright waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but went unclaimed, according to sources.