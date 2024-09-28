More Arch? Reports indicate which Texas QB will start Week 5 vs. Mississippi State
By John Buhler
Look for Arch Manning to get the start again for Texas in Week 5. The Longhorns will commence SEC play this weekend when they host the lowly Mississippi State Bulldogs. As Quinn Ewers is slowly working his way back from an oblique injury, Texas is in a good spot on Saturday anyway. Manning has looked the part in Texas' last two games. The Longhorns have a bye next week, so they will be fine.
While the game may be closer than some people may expect, as this is a conference game after all, Texas is arguably the best team in the SEC and Mississippi State is arguably the worst. Of course, Texas cannot treat this like a cake walk because if the Longhorns do, they could lose. More importantly, Manning needs to look good. Otherwise, doubt may be creeping into the Texas program.
Although this is by far and away the right call for Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff to make, you also cannot count your chickens before they hatch. Not to say the worst team in the SEC can regularly enough get the best of the league's best team, but upsets are prevalent in one of the biggest leagues in college football. After looking shaky to start last week, Manning has to improve.
While Ewers is the starter whenever he is healthy, Manning's play at times has made this interesting.
Texas likely to go with Arch Manning as starting QB vs. Mississippi State
Not to say Texas is going to win this game by merely getting off the bus, but this is by far and away the easiest game Texas has to play in the next month. They have a bye next week ahead of Red River vs. arch rival Oklahoma. After that, the Longhorns welcome fellow national championship contender Georgia to DKR in Austin. The winner of that game may emerge as the favorite to win the conference.
The good news for Texas is Ewers should be ready to rock for Red River. Over the course of his college career, Ewers has typically played well in big-time games such as these. In time, maybe Manning could, but we are probably not going to know one way or another until sometime next year. This will be Ewers' last season of college football. Manning is only in his second season at Texas.
Ultimately, the Longhorns are counting on Manning to keep this thing on the tracks and not drive Texas into the ditch vs. a very beatable Mississippi State Bulldogs squad. Not everyone gets a slow-pitch softball offering to commence SEC play in a given season. Texas, and Manning, need to take advantage of this opportunity, not only to gain confidence, but to get healthier for their big stretch.
Wins are wins, but style points could help Texas secure its best spot in the College Football Playoff.