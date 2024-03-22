Most 3-pointers in a single March Madness game for one player
Which NCAA Tournament player hit the most 3s in a single game?
March Madness is the grandest stage in basketball: 64 teams, single elimination, intermingled with the fervent support of students, alumni, and college sports fans all across the country.
We have been treated to some magical individual performances in the NCAA Tournament. We're accustomed to the underdog stories, as well as dominant blue bloods. When it comes to the greatest performances of all time, however, the bar is set extremely high.
The college game, in accordance with the NBA, has embraced the 3-pointer on a more regular basis in recent years. The pace of college basketball will never touch the pros, but a shorter 3-point line and the inherent value of proper spacing makes it an integral tool.
So, that leads us to your query — who has the most 3s in a single game in NCAA Tournament history? The answer might surprise you.
Most individual 3-pointers in a single NCAA tournament game
The record for most individual 3s in a single NCAA Tournament game belongs to Jeff Freyer, who went 11-of-15 from deep in Loyola Marymount's 149-115 victory over Michigan back in 1990. He scored a game-high 41 points.
Here's the video proof.
Three other players prior to the 2024 tournament reached 10 made 3s in a single game — Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Roburt Sallie (Memphis), and Freddie Banks (UNLV).
It's not a small feat to reach double-digit 3s at the college level. In addition to the pace disadvantage, the game is shorter than the NBA game by eight minutes. It takes a truly special heater to land in the history books.
As of this writing, Oakland's Jack Gohkle has hit 10-of-18 from 3-point range against No. 3 Kentucky. The spunky underdog — who didn't even start for the Golden Grizzlies — has joined that exclusive list of five to hit 10-plus in a game.
Let's hope for more great performances as the tournament progresses.
