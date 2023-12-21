The 15 most-capped players in USMNT history
Christian Pulisic is sure to break into the top 15 most-capped players in USMNT history but for now here are the players with the most appearances for the Stars and Stripes.
4. Clint Dempsey, 141 caps
Clint Dempsey played 141 times for the USMNT and scored 57 goals which is the exact same amount as Landon Donovan.
Dempsey played in three World Cups with the Stars and Stripes and captained them in the 2014 tournament in Brazil.
His career was notably spent with Fulham in the Premier League where he helped them get to the final of the Europa League in 2009. However, they lost in the final to Atletico Madrid.
His form with Fulham earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur and then he returned to MLS with the Seattle Sounders. He had previously played in the league with the New England Revolution.
5. Jeff Agoos, 134 caps
Jeff Agoos made 134 appearences for the USMNT but played just three times in the World Cup. He made his debut in 1988 but was left off the roster for both the 1990 and 1994 tournaments. After hearing he was not playing in the home tournament he burnt his uniform.
Agoos was selected to go to the 1998 World Cup but he did not get on the pitch. The defender finally played in the 2002 competition, where he played in all of the USMNT's Group D games. However, he got injured against Poland in their final game of the group and missed the rest of the tournament. The USA wold go on to reach the quarter-finals before losing 1-0 to Germany.
His club career was spent with MLS teams D.C. United, San Jose Earthquakes and the New York/New Jersey MetroStars. He now works as a technical director with the league.
6. Marcelo Balboa, 127 caps
Marceloa Balboa played 127 times for the USMNT and represented his country at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He is remembered for his bicycle kick which just went wide against Columbia at the home tournament in 1994.
Balboa won U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year twice and was the first player to make 100 appearances for the USMNT.
His club career was spent in MLS with the Colorado Rapids and he made one appearance for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars.