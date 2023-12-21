The 15 most-capped players in USMNT history
Christian Pulisic is sure to break into the top 15 most-capped players in USMNT history but for now here are the players with the most appearances for the Stars and Stripes.
7. DaMarcus Beasley, 126 caps
DaMarcus Beasley played 126 times for the USMNT and went to four World Cups. He played in the tournaments in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.
He could operate on the wing and at left-back and played in the Premier League with Manchester City. He also played in Europe with Rangers, Hannover 96 and PSV Eindhoven.
In MLS he represented the Houston Dynamo and the Chicago Fire. He is currently a co-owner of Fort Wayne FC in USL League Two.
8. Tim Howard, 121 caps
The first goalkeeper on this list is Tim Howard with 121 caps. He went to the 2006 World Cup but did not play. However, he was the starting keeper at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.
Notable performances included his eight saves against Spain in the 2009 Confederations Cup semifinal. The USMNT would go on to win 1-0 but lose in the final to Brazil. He also made 15 saves in the Stars and Stripes' loss to Belgium at the 2014 World Cup which is the most saves in a single match in the competition's history.
His club career was mostly spent with Everton in the Premier League but he did also represent Manchester United. He also played in MLS with the New York/New Jersey MetroStars and the Colorado Rapids. Howard now works as an analyst on CBS Sports.
9. Jozy Altidore, 115 caps
Jozy Altidore scored 42 goals in 115 games for the USMNT. He also played at both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
The striker was successful in Europe with AZ Alkmaar and he also represented Sunderland, Hull City, Villarreal, Xerez and Bursaspor.
In MLS he played for Toronto FC, New York Red Bulls and the New England Revolution. He left the Revolution last summer but is yet to join another club.