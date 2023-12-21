The 15 most-capped players in USMNT history
Christian Pulisic is sure to break into the top 15 most-capped players in USMNT history but for now here are the players with the most appearances for the Stars and Stripes.
10. Claudio Reyna, 112 caps
Claudio Reyna is one of the greats of U.S. Soccer who received 112 caps for the USMNT and played at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups. Unfortunately, he did not play at the 1994 tournament due to a hamstring injury.
His club career was spent in Europe with Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg, Rangers, Sunderland and Manchester City. He returned to America to finish his career with the New York Red Bulls.
After retiring he worked as Sporting Director at both New York City FC and Austin FC. His son Gio currently plays for the USMNT.
11. Carlos Bocanegra, 110 caps (tie)
Carlos Bocanegra played 110 times for the USMNT and went to the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. The left-back captained them at the latter.
His club career was spent in Europe with Fulham, Rennes, Saint-Etienne, Rangers and Racing Santander. Bocanegra also played in MLS with the Chicago Fire and Chivas USA.
He currently works as technical director and vice president at Atlanta United.
11. Paul Caligiuri, 110 caps (tie)
Paul Caligiuri also won 110 caps for the USMNT and he is best known for scoring the winning goal against Trinidad and Tobago that qualified the United States for the 1990 World Cup.
The goal became known as the 'shot heard round the world' and it is the most important goal in U.S. Soccer history.
Caligiuri played in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. His club career was spent in Germany with Hamburger SV, SV Meppen, Hansa Rostock, SC Freiburg and FC St. Pauli. He also played in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Columbus Crew.
He is currently the head coach of Orange County FC in the United Premier Soccer League.