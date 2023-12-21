The 15 most-capped players in USMNT history
Christian Pulisic is sure to break into the top 15 most-capped players in USMNT history but for now here are the players with the most appearances for the Stars and Stripes.
13. Eric Wynalda, 106 caps
Eric Wynalda played 106 times for the USMNT and went to the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. At the 1994 tournament, he scored a free-kick in the United States' opening game against Switzerland which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Wynalda played in Germany with 1. FC Saarbrucken and VfL Bochum but also in MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes, Chicago Fire, Miami Fusion and the New England Revolution.
Since retiring, Wynalda has coached in the lower divisions of soccer in the US and was most recently with New Amsterdam FC in the National Independent Soccer Association.
14. Kasey Keller, 102 caps
The second goalkeeper on this list is Kasey Keller who made 102 caps for the USMNT. Keller played in the 1998 and 2006 World Cups. He also went to the 1990 and 2002 tournaments but was left on the bench.
Much of his club career was spent in England with Millwall, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Fulham. However, he also played for Rayo Vallecano in Spain and Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany. He also represented the Seattle Sounders in MLS.
Keller now works as a studio analyst and commentator for ESPN.
15. Earnie Stewart, 101 caps
Earnie Stewart was born in the Netherlands but played 101 times for the USMNT. He represented the Stars and Stripes at the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups.
Stewart's club career was spent in the country of his birth with VVV-Venlo, Willem II and NAC Breda. He also played in MLS with D.C. United.
Since retiring, Stewart worked for U.S. Soccer as general manager and sporting director. He is now the technical director at PSV Eindhoven who now have three USMNT players in their ranks — Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest.