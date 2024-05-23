Who has the most career triple-doubles in WNBA History? List of all-time leaders
By Ian Levy
The triple-double is a unique statistical achievement in basketball, representing well-rounded excellence. It is when a player in a single game reaches double-digits in at least three of these five categories — points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocks.
It was once considered exceedingly rare but as the pace of games has sped up in both the NBA and WNBA we've been seeing it far more frequently. There are far fewer triple-doubles in the WNBA, in large part because games are just 40 minutes. Achieving a triple-double in a 40-minute game would be the same as achieving a 12-12-12 in a 48-minute game.
The points-rebounds-assists version is by far the most common and, in fact, the WNBA has never had a triple-double that included steals. Just two of the 31 regular-season triple-doubles in WNBA history were achieved with 10 blocks — by Lisa Leslie on Sept. 9, 2009, and by Margot Dydek on June 7, 2001.
Just 16 players in WNBA history have registered a triple-double in a regular season game and just five players have managed to do it more than once.
Most triple-doubles in WNBA history
PLAYER
TRIPLE-DOUBLES
Alyssa Thomas
9
Sabrina Ionescu
4
Candace Parker
3
Chelsea Gray
2
Courtney Williams
2
Sheryl Swoopes
1
Lisa Leslie
1
Courtney Vandersloot
1
Margot Dydek
1
Sug Sutton
1
Satou Sabally
1
Deanna Nolan
1
Temeka Johnson
1
Moriah Jefferson
1
Natasha Howard
1
Layshia Clarendon
1
Most playoff triple-doubles in WNBA history
PLAYER
TRIPLE-DOUBLES
Alyssa Thomas
3
Sheryl Swoopes
1
Courtney Vandersloot
1
Highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history
Just eight of the 34 triple-doubles in WNBA history have come with at least 20 points. Just one has come with 30 or more. The highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history belongs to Sabrina Ionescu, who had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Aces on July 6, 2022. Three of the eight 20-point triple-doubles in WNBA history belong to Ionescu. Alyssa Thomas is the only other WNBA player with more than one.
Other unique WNBA triple-doubles
Thomas is the only player in WNBA history with a 20-20 triple-double — 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over the Minnesota Lynx on August 1, 2023.
No one has ever recorded more than Courtney Vandersloot's 18 assists in her 12-point, 10-rebound, 18-assist triple-double against Connecticut Sun on September 28, 2021.
The WNBA has never had two triple-doubles in the same game or even on the same day. But just once, they've seen triple-doubles on back-to-back days — Alyssa Thomas on May 14, 2024 and Layshia Clarendon on May 15, 2024.
Thomas is the only player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games. She did it twice during the 2023 season — on June 25 and June 27, and then again on July 30 and August 1.