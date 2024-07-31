Worth the price?: College football fans will have to pay out the wazoo to these games
By John Buhler
If there was ever any doubt about how much college football fans love their sport, let the numbers speak for themselves. While I am not a numbers guy by any stretch of the imagination, I only care about two numerical topics: Wins and money. That is it. Everything else is dumb. Winning keeps you employed, and money allows you to have more opportunities to do more cool and exciting things.
One of my favorite things to do before I really got into the writing profession was to go to games. During my time in undergrad at the University of Georgia, I must have gone to some 30-plus games to cheer on the Dawgs. I've probably been to a half dozen or so since I graduated over a decade ago. A big reason for this is how insane some of these ticket prices have gotten. Get a load of these games.
247Sports did the heavy lifting and found the 20 most expensive games to attend over on StubHub.
Order
Game
Price
20
Alabama at Wisconsin
$240.88
19
Georgia at Ole Miss
$242.26
18
Auburn at Alabama
$246.24
17
Florida at Tennessee
$250.00
16
Penn State at West Virginia
$262.00
15
Michigan at Washington
$274.00
14
Indiana at Northwestern
$275.00
13
Florida at Florida State
$297.86
12
Auburn at Georgia
$298.00
11
Georgia at Alabama
$302.00
10
Cincinnati at Colorado
$303.65
9
Alabama at Tennessee
$339.00
8
Tennessee at Georgia
$348.49
7
Georgia at Texas
$355.41
6
Notre Dame at Texas A&M
$359.04
5
Ohio State at Oregon
$365.62
4
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
$445.00
3
Texas at Michigan
$469.00
2
Navy vs. Army (Washington, D.C.)
$527.77
1
Texas A&M at Texas
$625.00
Many of these prices for admission don't really come as a shock to me. I would expect the first game between Texas and Texas A&M in well over a decade to be out the wazoo, but a $625 starting price just to get in, holy smokes! I know Army-Navy does numbers, but is it really worth over $500 a pop to see a hella ton of option football. At least we are watching a conference game over in The American...
Let's unpack what games are actually worth the high price of admission and which ones are so not.
College football games must give up arms and legs to go to these games
While many of these ticket prices are a bit excessive, the market is what people are willing to pay for. Of the 10 slotted No. 20 to No. 11, I don't really have a problem with most of those. They are all between $250 and $300 for the most part. Alabama at Wisconsin is a unique non-conference matchup, as it Penn State at West Virginia to some extent. Indiana at Northwestern is at Wrigley Field.
But once we get inside the top 10, I have a few bones to pick. For those paying over $300 to see the Colorado Buffaloes host the Cincinnati Bearcats, you're all idiots. Those were two of the worst teams in the Power Five last year. While I think Colorado could be as good as 8-4, Scott Satterfield is more of an actor than a football coach. My oh my have the Bearcats fallen... Then again, Boulder is awesome!
While there is a lot of Georgia, Tennessee and Texas inside the top 10, outside of Army-Navy, the only game I think people are getting robbed would be the neutral-site affair in Dallas between Oklahoma and Texas. I get that it is an SEC game now, but I don't get how Red River is pushing $500, but the Cocktail Party isn't even in the $250 range yet. OU is better than Florida, but something feels off here.
There is a lot that college football does get right, but the games themselves are always so fantastic.