Top 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history
Serie A is having somewhat of a renaissance in recent years after it was arguably the best league in the World during the 1990s. However, the division has still been able to buy and sell some of the greatest players and here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid to Juventus - €117.00m
Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably the World's best player during his time at Real Madrid. Only Lionel Messi of Barcelona at the time could match him. Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 games for Los Blancos in all competitions. He won LaLiga twice and the Champions League four times with the club.
However, Ronaldo moved on to Juventus in 2018 for what still is the record signing in Serie A history. His form in Italy was not quite as good as it was for Real Madrid but Ronaldo still managed a very impressive 101 goals in 134 matches. He won Serie A twice with the club but they failed to win the Champions League.
Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021 but had a mixed time back at Old Trafford. He is now playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr.
2. Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan to Chelsea - €113.00m
Romelu Lukaku won Serie A with Inter Milan during the 2020/21 season where he scored 24 times in 36 matches. This form was enough for his former club Chelsea to bring him back to Stamford Bridge for €113.00m.
However, Lukaku did not settle back in London and he scored just eight times in 26 Premier League games. He then returned to Inter on loan and was part of the side that lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final.
Lukaku was then reportedly in talks with Juventus which angered Inter's supporters. However, he ended up joining AS Roma on loan for this season. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Lukaku, he is still a Chelsea player but it is hard to see him representing the club again.
3. Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United - €105.00m
Paul Pogba was a star at Juventus during his first spell with the club where he won Serie A four times. This prompted his former club Manchester United to spend €105.00m to bring him back to Old Trafford in 2016.
However, his time back with United was mixed and he won just the Europa League and the EFL Cup during his six years there.
Pogba then returned to Juve but again struggled with injuries and then recieved a four year ban for doping. It is a sad end to the career of a player who on his day could be one of the best in the World.