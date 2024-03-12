Top 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history
Serie A is having somewhat of a renaissance in recent years after it was arguably the best league in the World during the 1990s. However, the division has still been able to buy and sell some of the greatest players and here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history.
4. Gonzalo Higuain - Napoli to Juventus - €90.00m
Gonzalo Higuain was loved by Napoli fans and at the club he scored 91 goals in 146 games in all competitions. The Argentine also won the Coppa Italia with them in 2014.
However, he then transferred to rivals Juventus for €90.00m in 2016. At Juve, he would win Serie A three times and score 66 times in 149 matches.
Higuain then had loans from Juventus to AC Milan and Chelsea before seeing out his career in MLS with Inter Miami.
5. Matthijs de Ligt - Ajax to Juventus - €85.50m
Italian soccer is known for its defensive prowess and the first defender on this list is Matthijs de Ligt who joined Juventus from Ajax for €85.50m in 2019.
De Ligt would go on to win Serie A and play 117 times for Juventus before joining Bayern Munich where he still currently plays.
6. Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina to Juventus - €83.50m
Dusan Vlahovic scored 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina but never won anything with the side. The Serbian then joined Juventus for €83.50m in 2022.
Vlahovic is still yet to win his first major trophy in Italian soccer but he has still managed 38 goals in 89 matches so far for Juve.