Top 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history
Serie A is having somewhat of a renaissance in recent years after it was arguably the best league in the World during the 1990s. However, the division has still been able to buy and sell some of the greatest players and here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history.
7. Arthur Melo - Barcelona to Juventus - €80.60m
Arthur Melo played 72 times for Barcelona and won LaLiga with the Catalan side. The defensive-midfielder then joined Juventus for €80.60m in 2020.
Melo won the Coppa Italia with Juve but was then sent on loan to Liverpool. He played just once for the Reds as he struggled with injuries. The Brazilian is now back in Serie A and on loan at Fiorentina.
8. Zinedine Zidane - Juventus to Real Madrid - €77.50m
Zinedine Zidane was a fantastic midfielder for Juventus who won Serie A twice but also lost in the final of the Champions League twice with the side.
The Frenchman joined Real Madrid in the Galacticos era for €77.50m. He starred for the Spanish side and won LaLiga and the Champions League with them.
Since retiring from playing, Zidane has managed Real Madrid twice and been a great success. He has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League three times. He is not currently coaching but is often linked with the top jobs in Europe.
9. Victor Osimhen - Lille to Napoli - €75.00m
Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals in 38 games for Lille and was then bought by Napoli for €75.00m in 2020.
Osimhen has won Serie A with Napoli and has so far found the back of the net 72 times in 124 games in all competitions.