Top 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history
Serie A is having somewhat of a renaissance in recent years after it was arguably the best league in the World during the 1990s. However, the division has still been able to buy and sell some of the greatest players and here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history.
10. Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United to Inter Milan - €74.00m
Romelu Lukaku features for the second time on this list for the €74.00m that Inter Milan paid Manchester United for his services in 2019.
Inter would make a profit on him by selling him to Chelsea for €113.00m and the Italian side would then take him back on loan.
11. Rasmus Hojlund - Atalanta to Manchester United - €73.90m
Rasmus Hojlund scored 10 goals in 32 games for Atalanta which earned him a move to Manchester United for €73.90m.
He is currently still finding his feet in his first season at Old Trafford but has so far managed 13 goals in 30 games in all competitions.
12. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Inter Milan to Barcelona - €69.50m
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 66 goals in 117 games for Inter Milan and won Serie A three times. He then joined Barcelona for €69.50m but his time in Spain was mixed despite winning LaLiga and scoring 22 goals in 46 games.
Ibrahimovic then returned to Serie A with AC Milan before going on to play for PSG, Manchester United and the LA Galaxy. He would return to Milan to see out his playing career and is currently working for the club as an advisor.