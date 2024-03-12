Top 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history
Serie A is having somewhat of a renaissance in recent years after it was arguably the best league in the World during the 1990s. However, the division has still been able to buy and sell some of the greatest players and here are the 15 most expensive transfers in Serie A history.
13. Achraf Hakimi - Inter Milan to PSG - €68.00m
Achraf Hakimi had already represented Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund before joining Inter Milan. He would go on to play 45 times for the Italian side and score seven goals with 11 assists. This was very impressive form for the right-back during a Serie A-winning season.
He then moved to PSG for €68.00m in 2021 and has already won Ligue 1 twice. Hakimi was also part of the Morocco team that got to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.
14. Matthijs de Ligt - Inter Milan to Bayern Munich - €67.00m (tied)
Mtthijs de Ligt features for the second time on this list for the €67.00m which Bayern Munich paid for him in 2022.
De Ligt had won Serie A and the Coppa Italia with Juve and has gone on to win the Bundesliga with Bayern.
15. Kaka - AC Milan to Real Madrid - €67.00m (tied)
Last but certainly not least on this list is Kaka who was signed by Real Madrid from AC Milan for €67.00m in 2009.
Kaka won Serie A and the Champions League with Milan but his time with Los Blancos was somewhat underwhelming. However, the Brazilian did win LaLiga with the Spanish giants.
He then returned to Milan in 2013 before heading to MLS with Orlando City. Orlando would be his final club but he would also spend time on loan Sao Paulo -- which was the team he started his career with.