Top 15 most expensive transfers in MLS history
MLS is known for its star signings, the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham have arrived in the league with much fanfare. However, the big-name players who signed for MLS clubs are often coming to the end of their careers. The most expensive transfers are for much younger talent and here are the top 15 in MLS history.
1. Miguel Almiron - Atlanta United to Newcastle United - €24.00m
MLS has often been referred to as a retirement home. However, Miguel Almiron became the poster boy for the division as a development league when he transferred from Atlanta United to Newcastle United for €24.00m back in 2019.
Almiron was a star for Atlanta who scored 22 goals and made 21 assists in 70 games for the club. He also won MLS Cup with the side in 2018. The Paraguayan has played 170 times for Newcastle in the Premier League and scored 23 times.
During the last transfer window, Almiron was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. However, he ended up staying with the Magpies and has remained a key part of Eddie Howe's roster.
2. Jhon Duran - Chicago Fire to Aston Villa - €16.64m
Jhon Duran is another South American player who made his way to Europe via MLS. The Colombian scored eight goals and made six assists in 28 games for the Chicago Fire which earned him a move to the Premier League.
Aston Villa was his destination but he is yet to show his full potential with Unai Emery's side. In 35 games in all competitions he has found the back of the net just four times with one assist.
3. Ricardo Pepi - FC Dallas to FC Augsburg - €16.36m
The first USMNT player on this list is Ricardo Pepi whose 15 goals in 55 MLS games for FC Dallas saw him transfer to FC Augsburg. However, in 15 games for the German side in the Bundesliga, Pepi failed to find the back of the net.
Pepi then enjoyed a successful loan at FC Groningen which led to him joining fellow Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on a permanent basis. He is now starring for PSV alongside Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest who also play for the USMNT.