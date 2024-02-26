Top 15 most expensive transfers in MLS history
MLS is known for its star signings, the likes of Lionel Messi and David Beckham have arrived in the league with much fanfare. However, the big-name players who signed for MLS clubs are often coming to the end of their careers. The most expensive transfers are for much younger talent and here are the top 15 in MLS history.
4. Pity Martinez - Atlanta United to Al-Nassr - €16.00m
Pity Martinez had a successful time at Atlanta United where he won the U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup. He also scored seven times and made 10 assists in 36 MLS games.
However, his time in MLS was short-lived, after just one year at the club he moved on to Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League. He is now back in his native Argentina with River Plate -- which is the club he joined Atlanta from.
5. Taty Castellanos - New York City FC to Lazio - €15.00m
Taty Castellanos is a product of the City Football Group as his development has been largely down to three members of the organization. Montevideo City Torque was his club before heading to MLS with New York City FC.
At NYCFC, he played 106 times in MLS and scored 50 goals with 20 assists. 2021 was his best year with the club where he won MLS Cup and the Golden Boot.
Castellanos then joined Girona — who are also owned by CFG — on loan, where he scored 13 times in 35 LaLiga games. This earned him a permanent move to his current club Lazio.
6. Thiago Almada - Velez Sarsfield to Atlanta United - €14.55m
Thiago Almada was an expensive acquisition by MLS standards when he joined Atlanta United from Velez Sarsfield for €14.55m. However, it is one that Atlanta will surely make a profit from as Almada will likely be on his way to Europe in the near future.
Almada became the first active MLS player to win the World Cup when he lifted the trophy with Argentina in Qatar. He has also scored 20 goals and made 23 assists in 67 games for Atlanta.
A move across the Atlantic for Almada is expected to happen, he has recently been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Napoli.